Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty 10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More R&B never sits still. Today’s wave blends soul with hip-hop, electronic textures, alt-sounds and Afrobeats—pushing the genre forward while honoring its roots. If you love discovering what’s next, start here: 10 emerging voices making R&B more diverse, daring and undeniable in 2025. RELATED: Leon Thomas, R&amp;B’s Hottest ‘Rock Star’ 10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More was originally published on wtlcfm.com