Source: Stacy Revere / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – Free agency has certainly shifted the thinking of draft pundits in how the Colts will attack the 15th overall pick in the draft. It’s a heavy run on cornerbacks for the Colts in our latest Mock Draft look, with this year’s draft taking place April 25-27. Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2024: The post 2024 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Cornerbacks Galore appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. 2024 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Cornerbacks Galore was originally published on 1075thefan.com