Source: Mayvenn / Courtesy of Brand Wigs are in a league of their own. Known as a coveted protective style, a wig unit makes experimentation seamless and allows you to keep your natural mane in order. Plus, there's no need to visit your hairstylist for installation, which helps you save some coins. Hair companies have heard our cries and have cracked the code on creating beginner-friendly wigs. If you ask any wig aficionado, the requirements for a suitable unit are simple: breathable lace, glueless construction, and adequate density and volume. Plus, the right unit offers longevity, a barely noticeable feel, and a workable texture for easy styling. It's all about prioritizing comfort without sacrificing your beauty look. Unfortunately, navigating the wig marketplace can be easier said than done. Between brands offering wig units that provide high volume with a helmet-esque construction to wig caps that trap heat, finding the right unit involves trial and error. Luckily, there are various options on the market that cover all of the bases. Now that we have the tea on what makes a wig unit summer-friendly, it's time to go shopping! Whether you're a fan of long tresses, headband wigs, or are partial to short looks, we've got you covered! So, if you're an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you know what time it is. Stretch your fingers, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and grab your trusty plastic. Here are five summer-friendly wigs that can hold up in the heat and provide a fun and flirty look. 5 Beginner-Friendly Wigs That Prioritize Comfort and Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com