Rising Memphis femcee GloRilla is on fire right now. The drill scene rapper has the game and the streets on lock with her recently released Cardi B-assisted single Tomorrow 2. And she had the summer on smash with her viral anthem F.N.F.

In June, the rapper landed a spot on the Hot 100-chart when “F.N.F.” debuted at No. 91, and peaked at No. 75, according to Billboard. The song also earned nearly 43.2 million official on-demand U.S. streams, dominating the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rap Airplay rosters at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Three months later, the 22-year-old rapper was signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label where her career has since risen to new heights.

“It’s sometimes still unreal because this is what I always dreamed about and hoped would be happening to me,” the rising rapper told Billboard back in July. “And it’s happening right now.”

Earlier this week, GloRilla teamed up with Grammy-award-winning rapper Cardi B to release her latest masterpiece called “Tomorrow.” The track oozes with the Tennesee artist’s confident but cocky flow and braggadocious lyrics, and we’re sure fans are going to be pumping the infectious tune all winter long.

GloRilla’s ghetto fabulous glam and style are just as captivating as her energetic music. She’s got the look of a superstar. Whether she has her hair pulled up in a half-up do or rocking long flowing red tresses with slayed edges, GloRilla embodies versatility and edge whenever she steps in front of the camera. Let’s show a bit of love and appreciation for the rapper’s superb taste in hair, makeup, and everything in between.

5 Times GloRilla Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com