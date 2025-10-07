Source: Amazon Prime Day 2025: 13 Beauty Brands You Must Shop Get ready to shop ‘til you drop—Amazon Prime Day, aka Prime Big Deal Days, has officially arrived. Known as the one-stop shop for anything you fancy, the e-retailer is coming in clutch with epic deals. Whether you’re in need of a rehaul or looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, Amazon is the perfect outlet for shoppers to do what they do best. The fall savings event always proves to be a treat for Amazon Prime members, and this sale is no different. Starting on Oct. 7, at 3 a.m. EST, shoppers can prepare to take advantage of blowout deals— at up to 65% off— in popular categories such as apparel, home, decor, tech, and much more. And of course, if you have a deep affinity for beauty products, Amazon has multiple items up for grabs. The sale is set to last until Oct. 9, at 2:59 a.m. EST, so there’s more than enough time to grab your favorites. At HelloBeautiful, we make it a priority to get intel on must-have beauty products. So, if you’ve been eyeing everything from curl-defining creams to facial treatments, Amazon has plenty of offerings that will suit your needs. Plus, there are a few clean beauty brands in the mix, serving up a few cult-favorites on the sale block. Ready to shop? You’ve come to the right place. Instead of browsing through countless items, we’re happy to say that we’ve done most of the work for you. We’ve compiled a list of 14 beauty products spanning the makeup, skincare, haircare, and body care lanes that will tickle your fancy and elevate your routine. Take a look below. Happy Shopping, beauties! Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website. Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com