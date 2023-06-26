BabyTron Brings The Heat to Indianapolis!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

BabyTron came to Indianapolis during his tour on June 23, 2023! He performed at the Old National Centre along with Milwaukee rapper, Certified Trapper. Tron released his album “6” on June 3, 2023. His newest album contains 15 fire hits, showcasing his lyrical ability and head-bopping flow with a smooth cadence to the upbeat Detroit sound. At only 23 years old, BabyTron has been on a rapid come up in the last few years.

It was a movie at the Old National, check it out below: