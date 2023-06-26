BabyTron Brings The Heat to Indianapolis!

BabyTron came to Indianapolis during his tour on June 23, 2023! He performed at the Old National Centre along with Milwaukee rapper, Certified Trapper. Tron released his album “6” on June 3, 2023. His newest album contains 15 fire hits, showcasing his lyrical ability and head-bopping flow with a smooth cadence to the upbeat Detroit sound. At only 23 years old, BabyTron has been on a rapid come up in the last few years.
It was a movie at the Old National, check it out below:
BabyTron at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on June 23, 2023. indianapolis,old national centre,babytron,certified trapper
DJ @RjLamont at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis during the BabyTron concert on June 23, 2023.
Certified Trapper performing on June 23, 2023 at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis. indianapolis,old national centre,certified trapper