Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Best School-Based Shows to Get You in the Back-to-School Spirit Back-to-school season is here—and while you're adjusting to early mornings, new classes, and heavier workloads, sometimes the best motivation comes from your screen. Over the years, TV has given us some of the most iconic school-based shows that made us laugh, cry, and see ourselves in the characters. Here are 10 shows that capture the highs and lows of school life and will get you hyped for the semester ahead.