Beyoncé’s Renaissance Album Has The Internet Streets Going Crazy [Listen]

Needless to say – the Beyhive is thrilled.

Queen Bey’s first studio album since 2016’s Lemonade is the first of a teased trilogy. Act 1 features writing and producing credits from several heavy hitters, including Jay-Z, The Dream, Hit-Boy, Drake, Skrillex, and more.

This marks the first time in a long time that the most nominated female artist in Grammy history has taken the traditional album rollout route. After finding success with surprise projects in the past, this time around she chose to build up to the release. She dropped her single Break My Soul more than a month before releasing the album. She teased a tracklist on social media and even made her first TikTok – all with the intent of getting the Beyhive ready for today.

Beyoncé addressed the early leak last night on social media, thanking fans who waited for the official release.

“Thank you for being patient,” she posted on social media. “We are going to take our time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy… I Love You Deep.”

So, how does the music sound? And how are fans reacting to Beyoncé’s latest album? Check out the best reactions below!

