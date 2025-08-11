Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty Updated Aug. 11, 2025, 9:45 A.M. The Trump administration deployed roughly 450 federal law enforcement officers across Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, drawing personnel from multiple federal agencies. The move follows President Trump’s recent pledge on social media to “make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before.” In his post, Trump ordered that homeless individuals “move out, immediately,” adding that they would be offered accommodations “far from the Capital.” He also warned that “criminals” would be jailed. “It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border,” the president wrote. The White House said last week that federal law enforcement presence would increase in the District following the reported assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency staff member. Trump has also threatened a federal takeover of city operations. Local police data shows violent crime in D.C. has been declining for 18 months after a spike in 2023. As of Aug. 11, robberies are down 28% and overall violent crime is down 26% compared to the same period last year. The Justice Department reported that in 2024, the city recorded its lowest violent crime rate in more than three decades. In March, Trump signed an executive order creating the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force,” arguing that the city “has become one of the most dangerous” in the world. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser disputed that characterization on MSNBC Sunday, emphasizing that violent crime is down and noting that the city routinely coordinates with federal agencies. While Trump later described Bowser as “a good person who has tried,” he criticized the city’s cleanliness and crime trends, vowing to restore the capital to what he called “the most beautiful Capital in the World” before “tents, squalor, filth, and crime.” Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Submit RELATED: Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025 Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025 From politics to weather, keep scrolling for some of the major news stories we have witnessed in 2025. The Biggest News Stories Of 2025 was originally published on 92q.com