Carl Carlton, the powerhouse voice behind classics like "Everlasting Love" and "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)," has died at 72, closing the final chapter on a career that helped shape modern soul and funk. The Detroit native passed away on December 14, 2025, after years of health challenges, including a stroke in 2019, but his music continues to move dance floors and airwaves around the world. Rising to prominence in the 1970s, Carlton brought a vibrant blend of uptempo soul and funk-driven rhythms, earning widespread acclaim when his 1974 rendition of "Everlasting Love" soared to the upper reaches of both pop and R&B charts. The song became a staple in films, television, and commercials, cementing his place in music history. In 1981, he struck gold again with "She's a Bad Mama Jama," a Leon Haywood–penned jam that reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. Carlton's path was not without setbacks; legal and label disputes in the 1970s slowed his recording output, yet he rebounded with a gold-certified self-titled album in 1981 and continued performing for devoted fans. His songs have been heavily sampled by hip-hop and R&B artists, extending his influence into new generations. As tributes pour in across social media, Carlton is being remembered not only for his chart success, but for a voice and groove that truly delivered "everlasting love" to soul music.