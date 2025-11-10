Source: Tony Bowen / Dunkin’ Updated: Nov 10, 2025 at 1:30 PM EST Brandy and Monica did not disappoint for the first night of The Boy Is Mine tour on Oct. 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, with jaw-dropping outfits, emotional tributes, and an explosive guest performance from Kelly Rowland. Since then, the R&B queens have kept the momentum going with more show-stopping moments. It was a star-studded affair for the duo’s Los Angeles show. Celebs have been showing up and showing out for Brandy and Monica’s incredible Boy Is Mine Tour, which is currently on its 12th stop in sunny Los Angeles. On Nov. 9, a host of A-list celebrities were spotted in the crowd, from Beyoncé to Rihanna. And a few star-studded artists even performed during the unforgettable event. Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z were among the stars in attendance at Brandy and Monica’s Los Angeles show. The 35-time Grammy winner could be seen wearing a hat, smiling while in the crowd alongside her husband as she cheered on her former bandmate and bestie, Kelly Rowland. Kelly has been touring alongside Monica and Brandy for their months-long tour. Rihanna was also spotted at the big show. In a video shared by Hollywood mentor and advocate Steve Jones, the “Lift Me Up” singer was filmed showing love to Brandy backstage, embracing the R&B icon with a big hug after the performance. “Thank you for such a brilliant concert,” she gushed as Brandy thanked the singer and entrepreneur for gifting her and her daughter with Fenty products. What happened on the first night of The Boy Is Mine Tour? Once considered rivals during the late ’90s R&B boom, the two icons officially turned the page on their decades-long beef for the first night of their multi-city tour on Oct. 17. The show was dripping in nostalgia, sisterhood, and serious vocal riffs. With glammed-out outfits, jaw-dropping choreography, and their incredible voices, Brandy and Monica proved why their legacies remain untouchable. RELATED CONTENT: The Boy Was Never The Point — Brandy & Monica’s Reunion Tour Is A Revolution In Black Girl Healing [Op-Ed] According to an Instagram carousel shared by Brandy on Oct. 17, along with several fan-recorded videos shared to social media, the energy inside Cincinnati’s packed Heritage Bank Center was electric from the jump. Fans — excited and eager — were treated to an unforgettable blend of solo hits, duets, surprise guests, and a Whitney Houston tribute that left the entire arena emotional. But make no mistake: this wasn’t just a stroll down memory lane; it was a reminder that Brandy and Monica are still at the top of their game. From the moment they stepped on stage to perform their legendary 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” the crowd lost it, and rightfully so. When two queens come together to give the people what they want, it’s not just a concert; it’s a moment. Let’s relive the standout highlights from The Boy Is Mine tour so far. RELATED: The Boy Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Tour Dates & The Setlist We Need The post Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour appeared first on MadameNoire. Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour was originally published on madamenoire.com