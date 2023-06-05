Radio One Exclusives

Bust A Move! These Nostalgic Songs Will Make You Dance!

Published on June 5, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Hip Hop often has a way of inspiring dance crazes and viral movements that take the world by storm. These dances become popular and associated with specific songs, creating memorable moments in pop culture, and viral movements. Here are a few examples of rap songs that have had ICONIC dance associated with them:

1. Crank That (Soulja Boy)

Young Jeezy's Son Jadarius Jenkins' Sweet 16 Birthday Party Source:Getty

Crank That Soulja Boy by Soula Boy (2007)

2. Lean Wit It Rock Wit It

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

Lean Wit It Rock Wit It by DEM Franchize Boyz (2006)

3. Milly Rock

Milly Rock by 2 Milly (2015)

4. Pop, Lock, & Drop It

Pop, Lock, & Drop It by Huey (2007)

5. Walk It Out

2019 Super Bowl Live Source:Getty

Walk It Out by DJ Unk (2007)

6. Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae

Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party Hosted By ASAP Bari Source:Getty

Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae by Silento (2015)

7. Stanky Legg

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

Stanky Legg by GS Boyz (2008)

8. You a Jerk

New Boyz Portrait Session 2011 Source:Getty

You a Jerk by New Boyz (2009)

9. Teach Me How To Dougie

Give Back Hollywood Foundation's Benefit For The VH1 Save The Music Foundation Source:Getty

Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District (2010) 

10. Chicken Noodle Soup

NBPA PVA x Finals Viewing Party Source:Getty

Chicken Noodle Soup by DJ Webstar (2006)

11. Gas Pedal

Chris Brown Album Release Pop Up For "Heartbreak On A Full Moon" Source:Getty

Gas Pedal by Sage the Gemini (2014)

12. Leanback

Fat Joe Live In Concert Source:Getty

Leanback by Fat Joe (2004)

13. Right Thurr

2023 ILOVERNB Festival Source:Getty

Right Thurr by Chingy (2003)

14. Cupid Shuffle

2016 Essence Festival - Day 3 Source:Getty

Cupid Shuffle by Cupid (2007)

15. The Humpty Dance

1990 Bammies Source:Getty

The Humpty Dance by Digital Underground (1990)

16. Da Perculator

Festival X Perth Source:Getty

It’s Time For Da Perculator by Cajmere (1992)

Close