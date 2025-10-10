Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ Cardi B: 15 Sexy Photos That Prove She’s Always in Her Bag When it comes to turning heads, nobody does it quite like Cardi B. The Grammy-winning superstar has built a career on bold lyrics, unfiltered honesty, and unforgettable style moments. From red carpets to Instagram selfies, Cardi always finds a way to mix high-fashion glamour with Bronx-born confidence. We pulled together 15 of her most stunning and sexy photos that prove why she stays at the top of the culture. Whether she’s rocking a custom couture gown, a jaw-dropping stage fit, or just flexing natural beauty, Cardi B knows how to keep all eyes on her. RELATED: Ice Spice: 10 Sexy Videos That Broke the Internet