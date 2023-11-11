Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty / Casio / G-Shock In a world now dominated by smartwatches, G-SHOCK is still ticking. One reason is that the company continues to produce standout watches. On Thursday, October 7, fans of the G-SHOCK brand filled the Manhattan Center/Hammerstein Ballroom to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the damn near indestructible but very fashionable G-SHOCK watch. The brand’s architect, Kikuo Ibe, and other representatives were on hand to talk about G-SHOCK’s legacy and its continued plans for the future. Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty What makes G-SHOCK so popular among Hip-Hop culture and streetwear enthusiasts is the watch’s unique looks and, of course, the fantastic collaborations you can always expect from the watch brand. IBES Dream Watch During his heartfelt speech, which also saw the return of the infamous drop test where he showcased the watch’s world-famous durability, Ibe announced that more collaborations are coming and unveiled what he described as his dream watch, a solid gold G-D001. Source: Casio / IBES Dream Watch The watch comes in a one-of-a-kind intricate openwork tower design “adorned with the model numbers of past and present G-SHOCK watches. With an LED light housed inside, the display case can also provide indirect lighting in interior spaces, creating a captivating ambiance of interwoven shadows and light projecting G-SHOCK history.” Source: Casio / IBES Dream Watch IBES Dream Watch will be sold as a charity item at an auction held by Phillips auction house in New York on December 9 – 10, 2023. All proceeds will be donated to organizations that focus on the environment. For more details, please refer to the PHILLIPS website. Other watches announced included: Carbon 500 Series Source: Casio / CARBON 500 SERIES LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Source: Casio / LEAGUE OF LEGENDS MUDMAN Source: Casio / MUDMAN MUDMASTER CONNECTED Source: Casio / MUDMASTER CONNECTED POLYCHROMATIC ACCENTS Source: Casio / POLYCHROMATIC ACCENTS SPECIAL RAINBOW IP Source: Casio / SPECIAL RAINBOW IP SHOUGEKI-MARU: GAI Source: Casio / SHOUGEKI-MARU: GAI CAUTION YELLOW SERIES Source: Casio / CAUTION YELLOW SERIES MULTICOLORED ACCENT SERIES Source: Casio / MULTICOLORED ACCENT SERIES PINK RIBBON-BCRF Source: Casio / PINK RIBBON – BCRF J Balvin Put On A Electric Performance To Cap The Night Immediately following the press conference, everyone was treated to an electric performance from one of the world’s biggest Latin music stars, J Balvin, who is also a huge fan of the brand, as he expressed during his short speech at the press conference. During his set, Balvin dipped into his bag of hits, performing songs like “In Da Getto,” “Mi Gente,” and his verse off the Cardi B Invasion of Privacy single, “I Like It.” Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty It was a night for the books as G-SHOCK, in its 40th year, continues to deliver iconic timepieces and make the case to stick around well into its 50th year anniversary. Congrats to G-SHOCK. Hit the gallery below for more photos and detailed descriptions of the new watches. — Photos: Casio / Getty Casio Celebrates G-SHOCK’s 40th Anniversary In NYC With A Performance From J Balvin & Unveiling New Watches was originally published on cassiuslife.com