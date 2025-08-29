Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Colts Name 2025 Team Captains As the Colts prepare for the 2025 campaign, their team captains stand not merely as symbolic figures, but as the very heartbeat of the franchise. Chosen by their teammates, these leaders embody hard work, discipline, and unwavering accountability. Together, these captains define what it means to lead by example. They set the tone in drills, guidance in strategy, and resilience in adversity. Whether rallying the team before a crucial series or reinforcing discipline when things go sideways, their influence is felt across every facet of the organization. In short, these captains don’t just wear patches—they shape the Colts’ culture. Their blend of accountability, production, and steadfast leadership positions the team to translate promise into performance as the season unfolds. RELATED | 2025 Colts Rookie Outlook Colts Name 2025 Team Captains was originally published on 1075thefan.com