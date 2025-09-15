Source: Anadolu / Getty A growing memorial continues to build at Charlotte’s East-West Boulevard station, where 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed in August. Flowers, candles, and personal messages now cover the platform where she was tragically killed. On Friday, community members gathered at Marshall Park to remember Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Charlotte to flee from Ukrainian violence. Supporters described her as hardworking and kind. She balanced full-time work at a local pizza shop with college classes to improve her English, all while pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian. The attack has placed Charlotte’s transit safety under heavy scrutiny. In the weeks since her death, CATS has boosted security and added more patrols along the Blue Line. Zarutska’s family says those steps are necessary but should have been implemented earlier, stressing the need for long-term changes to protect riders. Memorial Honors Iryna Zarutska Community Honors Iryna Zarutska With Vigil & Memorial at Light Rail Station was originally published on mix1079.com