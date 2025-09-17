Source: Elsa / Getty Cardi B and her new boo, Stefon Diggs, know how to keep the internet buzzing, and this time, it’s all about their growing family. The Grammy award-winning rapper just revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth child. Check out this timeline gallery featuring her and Stefon Diggs. MORE: Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No. 4 —’I Feel Very Powerful’ On CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Cardi announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth child by Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. The announcement marks a significant milestone in their whirlwind romance of 2025, which has unfolded like a true pop culture moment. From courtside dates to controversy to baby news, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are officially one of 2025’s most-watched celebrity couples. Let’s take a look back at their relationship timeline so far: The post Courtside To Cribside: A Timeline Of Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Relationship appeared first on Bossip. Courtside To Cribside: A Timeline Of Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Relationship was originally published on bossip.com