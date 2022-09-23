Black Twitter Has Thoughts on DaBaby Saying He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, folks… here we go again.

Once again, rapper DaBaby is trending. And once again, it is because of some foolishness.

This time around, the controversy is related to his new song, “Boogeyman,” from his just-released Baby on Baby 2 album. In the track, he claims that he had a sexual relationship with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion quite a few times, including on the night before she was allegedly shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. He also takes a dig at Megan’s current boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

Of course, this would cause a lot of talk on the streets of Twitterville. While there are some faithful fans of his (or, rather, hardcore Megan haters) who fully support this pillow talking on wax, the majority of the folks are on the general consensus that the Charlotte rapper is a bonafide cornball for using Megan as a marketing tool for whatever’s left of his career. In fact… Megan kinda warned us this would happen.

We’ll let y’all be the judge of this one. Check out some reactions below!

NOTE: Reactions may include explicit language.

