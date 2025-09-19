Source: ESSENCE Fashion House’s ‘Eternal Aura’ ESSENCE Fashion House celebrated a milestone during this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with “Eternal Aura,” a dynamic fashion activation that honored the publication’s 55-year legacy of amplifying Black creativity and style. The event blended high fashion with cultural reflection, paying tribute to the past while casting a bold vision for the future. The evening drew a vibrant mix of fashion insiders, cultural leaders, and innovators who gathered to witness what has always been clear: Black designers, stylists, and tastemakers continue to influence the global style landscape in profound ways. By spotlighting both established figures and emerging talent, “Eternal Aura” reaffirmed ESSENCE’s role as a cultural compass and style authority for more than five decades. ESSENCE Fashion House Marked 55 Years with ‘Eternal Aura’ at NYFW The guest list matched the moment’s significance with elites like actress and style star Storm Reid and iconic designer Sergio Hudson, whose collections consistently marry modern glamour with bold tailoring. Fashion maven Kahlana Barfield Brown and legendary creative director June Ambrose also graced the scene, reminding attendees of the significant influence of Black excellence shaping the industry. Their presence, alongside fresh faces and rising voices, reflected the multi-generational power of Black fashion. Source: Quadir Moore / BFA for ESSENCE While New York Fashion Week is known for its dazzling runways and celebrity front rows, “Eternal Aura” reminded the fashion world that Black style is not just a trend, but a cultural force rooted in history, innovation, and community. From the fabrics and silhouettes to the energy in the room, the evening carried an undeniable message: the aura of Black fashion is eternal, and its influence will continue to define the future of style. Jump in below to get a look at some of the fashion slays from the event. DON’T MISS… GRWM: Kayla Nicole Takes HB To Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show Head Of State’s September NYFW Show Gave Us Heaven, Culture & Clothes We’ll Be Talking About All Season Red Carpet Rundown: ‘The Bomb Fashion Show’ Brings Melanin, Glamour & Culture To NYFW ESSENCE Fashion House’s ‘Eternal Aura’ Honored The Past And Present Of Black Style At NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com