Alpha Phi Alpha is the first Greek-letter fraternity created for African-American men. It was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven men: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle, and Vertner Woodson Tandy. Motto: "First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All" Colors: Gold and Black Symbol: The Sphinx