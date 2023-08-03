Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023 In the world of fantasy football we live and die by the hot hand of a breakout player, the longshot on the backup from the waiver wire, or the sleeper you got stashed on your bench from draft night. What is a fantasy football sleeper? According to bleachernation.com, a fantasy football sleeper refers to a player who is typically undervalued or overlooked during the drafting process but has the potential to exceed expectations and provide significant fantasy production. Advantages to drafting a sleeper in your fantasy football draft • Trade leverage once the player is proven – opponents in your league will start to show interest • Great flex play – After already having more primed players in your RB and WR slot a sleeper that is succeeding could be a great boost in the flex slot • Bench depth – maybe you already have great flex play, well this is where you can stash the player for your own safety for depth or leverage to package the player and trade for a high caliber one • High projections – prior to the games starting it always boosts your confidence when your team has a higher scoring projection than your opponents, sleepers succeeding could be a reason you are projected higher Reasons why a player could be considered a sleeper in fantasy football • Previous seasons performances are being overlooked – Greg Dulcich is the prime example of this, he played late in the season and well, so now his opportunity awaits him this season • Superstar players are expected to be back and healthy to start the season – Kenneth Walker III and Javonte Williams are two running backs who are expected to return after getting leg injuries last year so the players are are on the depth chart behind them are preparing like they are also a RB1 • A player is coming off of an injury – for example, Michael Thomas for the New Orlean Saints • A player has a new coach – Derek Carr and Sean Payton, this relationship could actually be really special but it is also developing • A player switched teams – Paris Campbell going to the New York Giants is a move for Paris that will give him plenty of more opportunities to have balls thrown his direction Take a look at Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023 below. The post Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023 was originally published on 1075thefan.com