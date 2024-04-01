Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35. A death investigation is underway. According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother. Police said that a male was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved. Davis played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018. • Miami Dolphins (2009-2011) • Indianapolis Colts (2012-2017) • Buffalo Bills (2018) Davis played his college football career for the Fighting Illini and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons. He was a selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler had 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks over his career. He abruptly retired in the middle of a Bills game in 2018. 2014 was Vontae Davis’ best season: Check out below a few tweets sent out from Coaches and Teammates. The post Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 was originally published on 1075thefan.com