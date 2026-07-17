Source: Harry Figiel\/ISI Photos \/ Getty Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2026 Every year with the help of the internet we come across some truly entertaining and amusing names of players who are playing college football this season. From our list in 2025, some are graduated or moved on. Two names we will truly miss are Demon Clowney & Dude Person. But in our new 2026 list below we have some new faces! Some of the players are freshman, or some players names have just been brought to the surface over the last year. The names listed below have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts that consume the game at a high rate. Have you heard an announcer announce Tommy Running Rabbit’s name on live tv yet? Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we know we have the most accurate list and the best for your entertainment! While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names. Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2026 below! RELATED | 50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names RELATED | The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League 1. Prayer Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Arizona State Source: N\/A \/ Arizona State Athletics Year: Redshirt Sophomore Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 2. Noble Young-Blackgoat – Linebacker – Northern Arizona Source: Northern Arizona Athletics Year: Sophomore Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 3. Tommy Running Rabbit – Running Back – Montana Source: Montana Athletics Year: Redshirt Freshman Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 4. Da’Realyst Clark – Wide Receiver – Kent State Source: Kent State Athletics Year: Senior Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 5. Rocky Beers – Tight End – Ohklahoma Source: N\/A \/ Ohklahoma Athletics Year: Redshirt Senior Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 6. Blazen Lono-Wong – DL – Arizona State Source: Sun Devil Athletics Year: Redshirt Junior Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 7. Legend Journey – Defensive End – California Source: N\/A \/ California Athletics Year: Redshirt Sophomore Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 8. Moh Bility – WR – Rice Source: Rice Athletics Year: Redshirt Junior Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 9. Noah Knigga – Linebacker – Easter Michigan University Source: Eastern Michigan Athletics Year: Sophomore Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 10. Nitro Tuggle – Wide Receiver – South Carolina Source: N\/A \/ South Carolina Athletics Year: Junior Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 11. Grant Beerman – LB – Illinois Source: Illinois Athletics Year: Sophomore Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 12. Sirr Bible – Linebacker – San Jose State Source: N\/A \/ San Jose State Athletics Year: Redshirt Freshman Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 13. Deuce Knight – Quarterback – Ole Miss Source: N\/A \/ Ole Miss Athletics Year: Freshman Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 14. King Large – OL – Missouri State Source: N\/A \/ Missouri State Athletics Year: Redshirt Freshman Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile 15. Hannes Hammer – OL – UCONN Source: N\/A \/ UConn Athletics Year: Redshirt Freshman Click here to see the above player’s College Football profile