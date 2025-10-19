Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty Come to find out, everybody ate. The girls showed up and showed out at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18 — and the red carpet did not disappoint. This annual event is quickly becoming one of the Hollywood nights to watch. It’s giving Oscars and Met Gala energy with its own flavor. Every year, the star-studded evening raises funds for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The event supports exhibitions, education programs, and public initiatives. But make no mistake — this is also a fashion girl’s playground. It’s where stars bring out the glitz, the risk, and the glamour we love about Hollywood. And who was one of the best-dressed fashion slayers of the night? Regina Hall. Regina Hall Lets the Light In Wearing Sparkly Sunshine Yellow From Cong Tri didn’t just step onto the carpet — she glowed. Styled by Allison Edmond, the actress lit up the night in a sunshine yellow gown from Cong Tri. The look radiated pure joy and confidence. The off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer embellished sleeves brought a soft sensuality to the moment. The gown’s intricate beading and subtle transparency added texture and movement. It showed just enough skin to keep things playful yet polished. That golden hue was the perfect match for her complexion. It shimmered beautifully against her melanin-rich skin. The color felt fresh, daring, and full of personality. She completed the look with sparkling Akillis Paris and Levian jewelry. Her Tyler Ellis mirrored clutch, covered in crystals, added just the right shine. Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty Her glam tied it all together. Regina’s hair – styled by Sabine Jean, her go-to stylist for over four years – was a sleek, wispy bob. It framed her face perfectly. Her makeup featured bronzed cheeks, dramatic lashes, and a soft nude lip. Regina’s gown was bold but still elegant — sexy yet sophisticated. Her makeup was flawless. He entire look was the perfect reflection of a woman who knows who she is. Regina looked TF good. The Girls Ate: 2025 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet Fashion Regina wasn’t the only it girl bringing her A-game. Other stars like Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Ayo Edebiri, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, and Ava DuVernay made sure the carpet stayed hot. From rich velvets to sheer lace and bold color statements, the Academy Museum Gala red carpet was a masterclass in texture and tone. The women showed out in radiant yellows, sultry blacks, and soft lavenders – mixing sculptural silhouettes with flowing fabrics and delicate details. From Balenciaga and Chanel to Louis Vuitton and Cong Tri, the night was for the fashion girls. Scroll for our gallery. Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com