Radio One Exclusives

Here’s A List Of The Best Rappers…That Also Act

Published on March 22, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019

Source: Variety / Getty

When it comes to rapping and acting, its something about us black folks that just executes flawlessly. Throughout the years, we’ve seen rappers elevate through the ranks to become Oscar and Emmy winners. Here is a list of some incredibly talented rappers, that are also actors and actresses…

1. Will Smith

14th Annual AAFCA Awards - Show Source:Getty

Independence Day (1996)

Bad Boys I, 2, & For Life (1995, 2003, 2020 )

Men In Black I, II, & III(1997, 2002, 2012)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Ali (2001)

iRobot (2004)

Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

I Am Legend (2007)

Hancock (2008)

After Earth (2013)

Focus (2015)

Suicide Squad  (2016)

Bright (2017)

Emancipation (2022) 

& so, so much more. 

2. Donald Glover

Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Swarm" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Atlanta (2016-2022)

Guava Island (2019)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The Martian (2015)

The Lazarus Effect (2015)

In addition to acting, Donald Glover has also voice acted for films like The Lion King, Regular Show, etc. He has also written and composed music for many movies and tv shows.

3. Queen Latifah

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Beauty Shop (2005)

Girls Trip (2017)

Hairspray (2007)

Just Wright (2010)

Bessie (2015)

Ice Age Series

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

The Bone Collector (1999)

Set It Off (1996)

Juice (1992)

House Party 2 (1991)

& many more! Queen Latifah is solidified in the acting game!

4. 50 Cent

"BMF" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet Source:Getty

We know 50 Cent is known for his amazing writing, producing, directing, and overall Tv skills. But in this list, we’ll focus mainly n his acting. 

Power (2014-current)

Den of Thieves (2018)

Southpaw (2015)

Escape Plan (2013)

Robot Chicken (2013)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Freelancers (2012)

Setup (2011)

All Things Fall Apart (2011)

Gun (2010)

Caught in the Crossfire (2010)

13 (2010)

Twelve (2010)

Home of the Brave (2006)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) 

Look, Curtis Jackson is in his BAG when it comes to the film/TV world. This list is just a short list of his success. 

5. Ludacris

Trailer Launch Of Universal Pictures' "Fast X" - Arrivals Source:Getty

End of the Road (2022)

John Henry (2020)

The Ride (2018)

Fast & Furious Series

Eve (2005)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

The Wash (2001)

& many more!

6. Common

Alice (2022)

Never Have I Ever (2021)

Ava (2020)

The Informer (2019)

The Kitchen (2019)

& more!

7. Kid Cudi

13th Annual Go Gala, Arrivals, NeueHouse, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Nov 2019 Source:Getty

Entergalactic (2022)

X (2022)

We Are Who We Are (2020)

Westworld (2020)

Jexi (2019)

& more!

8. DMX

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2004 Source:Getty

Fast Vengeance (2021)

Chronicle of a Serial Killer (2020)

Beyond the Law (2019)

Lords of the Street (2008)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Belly (1998)

& more!

9. Bow Wow

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA Source:Getty

Scary Movie V (2013)

Are We There Yet? (2010-2012)

The Family Tree (2011)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Lottery Ticket (2010)

The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Like Mike (2002)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

& more!

10. T.I.

Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded - Atlanta, GA Source:Getty

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Cut Throat city (2020)

Fear (2023)

The Trap (2019)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

The Breaks (2017)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Ant-Man (2015)

Get Hard (2015)

Identity Thief (2013)

Takers (2010)

ATL (2006)

& more!

11. Ice-T

Ice-T Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame... Source:Getty

Law & Order Series (2000-current)

Equal Standard (2020)

UglyDolls (2019)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Chicago P.D.  (2014-2016)

The Ghetto (2015)

& more!

12. Method Man

54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Last Looks (2021)

This Is The Night (2021)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

Shaft (2019)

Future World (2018)

Keanu (2016)

Staten Island Summer (2015)

Red Tails (2012)

Venom (2005)

& more!

13. A$ap Rocky

Street Style - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Source:Getty

Monster (2018)

Zoolander 2 (2016)

Dope (2015)

& more!

14. LL Cool J

CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" Series Wrap Party Source:Getty

NCIS Series (2009-current)

The Deal (2008)

Last Holiday (2006)

Slow Burn (2005)

S.W.A.T (2003)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

Rollerball (2002)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Woo (1998)

Caught Up (1998)

& more!

 

15. Big Boi

ACL Music Festival 2022 - Weekend 1 Source:Getty

The Trap (2019)

Superfly (2018)

Baby Driver (2017)

ATL (2006)

& more!

16. Andre 3000

FILE PHOTO: Andre 3000 To Play Jimi Hendrix In Biopic Role Source:Getty

Four Brothers (2005)

White Noise (2022)

High Life (2018)

Jimi: All Is By My Side (2013)

Semi-Pro (2008)

& more!

Close