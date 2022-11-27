Hip-Hop Industry Mourns Death Of Hovain Hylton

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a beloved Hip-Hop music industry executive and professional, passed away on Friday. November 25.

“It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25,” read a statement posted by his family on his social media on Saturday, Nov. 26. “He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative.”

Just recently, Hovain was honored as one of Billboard’s 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players. Hovain was a VP at the Cinematic Music Group. Getting his start in management, one of the earliest artists he was instrumental in breaking was Troy Ave. Beyond a heavyweight list of clients that included Lloyd Banks, Busta Rhymes and Cam’ron, Hovain developed a reputation of just being a good person in a business full of predators. Although they no longer did business together, Troy Ave took to IG to pay his respects.

“Our friendship might’ve changed but the love was never lost #RIPHOVAIN My Brother b4 & After Rap #BSB this Nigga Hov think he slick, he gon go and die soon as our movie drop just to bring marketing & promotions to his acting skills lol Hov Would be crying laughing at that Joke #iykyk ,” wrote the Brooklyn rapper as the caption of a video on Instagram.

Hovain’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Soon after word of his passing began spreading, a who’s who of Hip-Hop heavyweights and friends including T.I., Lloyd Banks and Fat Joe began paying their respects.

“Maaannnn we lost my brother in drip @hovain love you brother you always showed nothing but love and positivity. My condolences to your family Till we meet again RIP,” wrote Fat Joe on his Instagram.

Young Guru, who was managed by Hovain, said, “I have no words. I loved this man. He was more than my manager he was my brother. I swear this is too much. RIP my brother @hovain you were special!!!”

See more tributes to the late, great Hovain Hylton below.

