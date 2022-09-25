Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Technological advances have helped people create better surveillance around their homes, and a doorbell camera may have been the true downfall for Udoka.

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier took to Twitter early Sunday morning to reveal that a secret conversation allegedly caught on camera is what unraveled it all.

“multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera,” Frazier tweeted.

ET went further, saying that the staffer, who’s married, answered a phone call while outside of her home.

“The source says she took a call from Udoka outside her home and the doorbell camera picked up the conversation, exposing the affair,” writes ET.

Last week, it was unearthed that Udoka had engaged in consensual relationships with another staff member of the Boston Celtics. While many saw it as a simple moral dilemma because he’s engaged to Nia Long, details leaked that the female staffer began getting unwanted advances from Udoka.

He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023, and has since apologized for his actions– which still haven’t fully been revealed to the public.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Boston’s season kicks off October 18 at home against the 76ers with the 2022 Eastern Conference champions now being led by one of Boston’s brightest assistant coaches Joe Mazzulla.

