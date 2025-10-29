Spooky season is fully upon us, and most of us will be searching for both tricks and treats. For cannabis enthusiasts, we’ve compiled a quick Halloween gift guide that we believe covers a wide range of options. One thing I’m always clear about when I do these guides is to remind readers that many forms of cannabis, especially recreational, are meant for those at least 21 years of age and older. Anything we suggest on this page, please obey the laws in your state when or if you purchase. Naturally, the idea would be that cannabis-infused edible treats would dominate this guide, but given the trend of going “California Sober” and drinking less alcohol, there are several beverage brands on the market that I thought to inform our readers about. In this roundup, you’ll see some past brands I’ve highlighted in the past, along with some new entries that I hope pique your interest. As always, use these products responsibly and enjoy them safely at home. Halloween is spooky enough; we want everyone to enjoy lifting their spirits on their terms without putting themselves in harm’s way. Have a happy Halloween weekend. — Photo: Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide was originally published on hiphopwired.com