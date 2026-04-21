Source: Paul Natkin / Getty *Updated: April 20, 2026 @ 12:34pm** With the recent documentary on his life, fans were reminded of Luther Vandross’ journey to the upper echelon of R&B. As was common among many musicians, his journey included a stint as a premier background vocalist. Although it is hard to see a voice as distinct as Luther’s taking a back seat to anyone, he did have to pay his dues like everyone else. Thankfully, in his case, it was those connections that guided him to become a music icon in his own right. In honor of what would’ve been his 75th birthday and his upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, let’s check out some of the iconic musicians that he backed up in his early years! RELATED: LUTHERIZED: Songs That Luther Vandross Sang So Well…You Forgot They Were Sung By Someone Else First Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs Luther Vandross Songs Sampled By Hip-Hop 1. David Bowie – “Young Americans” 2. Chic – “Everybody Dance” 3. Bette Midler – “Strangers In The Night” 4. J. Geils Band – “Surrender” 5. Ringo Starr – “Drowning in the Sea of Love” 6. Average White Band and Ben E. King – “Get It Up For Love” 7. Carly Simon – “De Bat (Fly In The Face)” 8. Roberta Flack – “You Are Everything” 9. Roy Buchanan – “Down By The River” 10. Carole Bayer Sager – “One Star Shining” 11. Aretha Franklin – “Jump To It” 12. Stevie Wonder – “Part Time Lover” 13. Barbara Streisand – “The Places You Find Love” 14. Sister Sledge – “We Are Family” 15. Chic – “Le Freak” 16. Irene Cara – “Fame” 17. Sister Sledge – “He’s The Greatest Dancer”