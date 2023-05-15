Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Martha Stewart, America’s favorite homemaker and one of Snoop Dogg’s BFFs, has been selected by Sports Illustrated to grace the cover of their legendary swimsuit edition.

Stewart, 81, marks the oldest cover model of the swimsuit edition, which started back in 1964. She’s one of four women to highlight this year’s campaign, which, according to Sports Illustrated, will celebrate “28 incredible women”. The cover model list for 2023 also includes Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

Stewart is not only a television icon, but she’s also a best-selling author and former model, though she hasn’t done much swimsuit modeling lately. Keep scrolling to see how she did!

