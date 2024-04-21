Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty The newest inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include a who’s who in music of all genres. RELATED: “Iconic” is an Understatement When it Comes to Mary J. Blige | Urban One Honors RELATED: Watch: A Tribe Called Quest Pays Homage To Phife Dawg On SNL The 2024 class includes “Performer” category honorees • Mary J. Blige • Cher • Dave Matthews Band • Foreigner • Peter Frampton • Kool & The Gang • Ozzy Osbourne • A Tribe Called Quest Dionne Warwick and songwriter and producer, Norman Whitfield are among the honorees who will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Rock and Roll icon Big Mama Thornton will receive the Musical Influence Award and Suzanne de Passe will earn the Ahmet Ertegun Award. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Sade, and Lenny Kravitz are among the nominees who didn’t make this year’s cut. To be eligible for nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, streaming live on Disney Plus and airing on ABC on a later date. Check out the nominees for each category below: The post Mary J Blige, Cher & A Tribe Called Quest Headline 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees appeared first on Black America Web. Mary J Blige, Cher & A Tribe Called Quest Headline 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees was originally published on blackamericaweb.com