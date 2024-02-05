Source: Megan Briggs / Getty NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024 The three-point contest for NBA All-Star Weekend is starting to fill up. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the players listed below have all made their commitments to compete in the 3-point contest. There is the possibility of more entrants being added to the list. The post NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024 was originally published on 1075thefan.com