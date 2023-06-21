On This Day: June 21th, 1994 Bone Thugs-n-Harmony released Creepin on ah Come Up!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Creepin on ah Come Up is a notable EP by hip-hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. It was released on June 21, 1994, and played a crucial role in launching the group’s career. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony consists of five members: Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. Their unique harmonies, rapid-fire delivery, and rough lyrics set them apart from other rap groups of the time.

The EP “Creepin on ah Come Up” gained significant attention and achieved commercial success, eventually reaching multi-platinum status. One of the standout tracks from the EP was “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” which became a major hit and is often regarded as one of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s signature songs. It showcased their fast-paced, melodic style and laid the foundation for their future releases.

“Creepin on ah Come Up” helped solidify Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s place in the rap scene. The EP’s success caught the attention of Eazy-E, NWA’s very own, and the founder of Ruthless Records, who signed the group to his label. This partnership led to their collaboration on the critically acclaimed album “E. 1999 Eternal,” which catapulted Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to the mainstream spotlight.

The EP’s title, “Creepin on ah Come Up,” reflects the group’s determination to make their mark in the music industry and rise to the top. It signifies their relentless hustle and perseverance as they navigated the challenges of their environment and pursued their dreams.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s style, characterized by their rapid-fire, melodic delivery, would go on to influence many artists in the hip-hop genre. They brought a unique blend of harmonies and street tales to their music, which resonated with audiences worldwide.

