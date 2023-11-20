Pillars of Hip Hop: The DJ

Hot 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One time for the DJs. In the beginning of this genre we all know and love, no one could have predicted the impact DJs would have on not only music – but the world. What was once a fledgling art form designated to block parties can now be seen at major award shows, weddings, in films and on television.

Whether you’re a DJ that flies solo, collaborates on albums as a group, or are part of a DJ collective, there is no one way to approach the craft. In fact, many modern DJs have transitioned into executives or branched off into other forms of entertainment.

Here are just a few DJs we’d like to highlight for Hip Hop History Month this year.

