Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Celebrities flocked to Los Angeles to catch a glimpse of the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The star-studded affair was a fashion extravaganza, with Justine Skye, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara, and many more artists showcasing their impeccable style. The vehicle and the looks were equally show-stopping, making it a night to remember. Introducing the Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class Mercedes-Benz is a luxury manufacturer that has produced some of the most elegant vehicles in the car business. One of those vehicles, the Geländewagen (better known as the G-Wagon), is a popular ride among the elite and has been a celeb favorite for years. This stylish utility truck juxtaposes luxury and ruggedness and has significantly impacted pop culture. Many stars currently have or own one; therefore, it is no surprise that the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class truck’s premier was packed with the who’s who in Hollywood. Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty “The G-Class is a true legend, and we are thrilled to celebrate the highly anticipated debut of the all-electric model in Los Angeles. The G feels just as much at home here as it does in the great outdoors. Our new electric G-Class can do everything the G we know can do – and then some. It can wade deeper and – with the show-stopping G-TURN – continues to amaze. With these new capabilities and unique characteristics, the electric G-Class marks an important chapter for Mercedes-Benz as leaders in electric drive,” stated Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG and Head of Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach Business Units, on the company’s website. The highly exclusive, invitation-only event was a true spectacle, featuring a guided tour of the new vehicle, a surprise performance by Travis Scott, and an additional unveiling of an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This unique experience allowed attendees to get up close and personal with the vehicle, adding to the event’s allure. Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Jump in below to see which of our favorite celebs showed up to get their fix on the new electric G-wagon while serving style. DON’T MISS… Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Rundown: Amber Riley Shimmies Down The 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet In A Look We Love Red Carpet Rundown: Justine Skye, Saweetie And More Shut Down The Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies World Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com