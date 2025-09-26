Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty Solange launched the Saint Heron Library to help more people learn from overlooked voices. The digital archive is increasing access to rare books written by Black and Brown people. It will serve as “home to primarily out-of-print, rare, and first-edition books.” Literacy changes lives. She knows that. She chose this at a time when physical media matters more than ever. This is not the first time that Solange ensured the culture receives proper support. It is merely the latest example of her commitment to uplifting other voices and art forms. When she pops out, she does it with purpose, and we are here for it! What Is The Saint Heron Library? The Saint Heron library is a library without borders. They shared details of how it will function on their website. It will operate on an “honor-system” basis, trusting readers to be mindful of the books’ fragility and not charging any of the participants for the opportunity to access its extensive collection. For 45 days, booklovers will have the chance to dive into materials they may never have dreamed of having the chance to access. They considered everything people might need. Not only will they not be charged fees, those who utilize the library will not incur shipping costs. “Books will be shipped directly to borrowers with complimentary shipping and return postage, ensuring the library remains free to readers,” according to the Saint Heron library. Related: Jen Hayes Lee Is Teaching The Magic Of Hoop Earrings To Black Kids Solange founded the project and served as its creative director. She collaborated with several other creatives on the project as she worked to bring it to life. Its contributors included Editor and Writer, Shantel Aurora, Project Manager: Diane “SHABAZZ” Varnie, Project Coordinator, Kai Imara, Graphic Designer: Kai Jenrette, Web Designer: Angela A. Asemota and Web Development: Studio Otto. Solange Launches The Saint Heron Library! 5 Times She Was For The Culture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com