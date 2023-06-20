Someone Gotta Go: Who Does Hilary Banks Look Better With, Jaz or Lamarcus?

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bel-Air, the highly anticipated television series that serves as a modern-day reimagining of the iconic sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. One of the standout performances in the show comes from the talented Coco Jones, who portrays the character of Hilary Banks.

In the original series, Hilary Banks was portrayed by Karyn Parsons and was known for her fashion-forward style, bubbly personality, and occasional moments of comedic brilliance. Coco Jones seamlessly steps into Hilary’s shoes and adds her own flair to the character, delivering a performance that is both reminiscent of the original while also making it her own.

One of the intriguing aspects of Coco Jones’ portrayal of Hilary Banks in Bel-Air is her relationships with the other characters, particularly with Jazz, played Jordan L. Jones. and Lamarcus, played by Justin Cornwell.

Hilary’s ex-lover Lamarcus, adds depth and complexity to her storyline. In Bel-Air, Lamarcus is introduced as Hilary’s boyfriend, and their relationship undergoes various challenges throughout the series. The Banks family is very fond of Lamarcus in which he can do no wrong in the relationship, leaving Hilary to feel stuck between a rock and a hard place.

While Lamarcus brings out the more serious side of Hilary’s character, Jazz bring out a more simpler side of Hilary. Jazz and Hilary share a unique connection that goes beyond mere friendship. The relationship between Hillary and Jazz is what most people would deem a “healthy relationship”. Jazz’s supportiveness and authenticity is something Hilary never had before in a lover. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, and Coco and Jordan’s performances bring the dynamic between the characters to life.

Coco Jones navigates the emotional journey of her character, portraying Hilary’s growth and vulnerability with authenticity and conviction. Jones does an amazing job displaying Hilary’s evolution from a seemingly superficial and materialistic young woman to someone who discovers her own voice and advocates for social issues close to her heart. Coco’s performance allows viewers to connect with Hilary on a more profound level, reminding us that beneath the surface, everyone has their own struggles and desires for personal growth.

Coco Jones’ portrayal of Hilary Banks in Bel-Air demonstrates her range as an actress. She effortlessly captures the essence of the character while infusing it with her own unique energy and charisma. Coco’s portrayal is a testament to her talent and versatility, making her a standout performer in the series.

But as we await season three, Coco Jones has been getting thousands of DMs from fans all over as she catches flack in real life that her character Hilary has made during seasons one and two. She has been told by half the crowd that she should be with Jaz, and other half believes she should be with Lamarcus! What do you think?

