The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala is in the books, and your favorite celebrities donned outfits all in the name of fashion.
The celebratory and philanthropic putting usually has an out-of-the-box theme that attendees interpret into their gown or tux that tells a unique story.
However, this year, the theme is paying homage to fashion powerhouse Karl Lagerfeld, aptly titled “In honor of Karl.”
He may have passed away in 2019, but the classic style he developed and honed will live on forever. It consisted of his simple black shades, white button-ups, and black gloves or chunky silver jewelry.
Still, Met Gala attendees took what inspiration they wanted from the fashion designer to pay homage to his legacy.
The $50,000 ticket goes to fundraisers, and Lagerfeld will also be the subject of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibit.
“When we go back and we look at the work that he has created over so many years, I think that deserves celebration,” Anna Wintour told CBS News‘ Gayle King. “It deserves acknowledgement. I think there will be extraordinary interest in this exhibition.”
See how some of your favorites –from actors to athletes to musicians– honored Lagerfeld at this year’s Met Gala below.
1. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
With Karl Lagerfeld as the inspiration for this year’s MET Gala, many toned down the outlandish look, except Lil Nas X, who still showed out. The entertainer dressed like a skimpy tin man who wore nothing more than a shiny thong, with his entire body covered in silver paint.
He matched it with high heel boots, and a pearl-covered mask donned his face. He certainly had the most shocking and NSFW walk at this year’s Met Gala.
2. Pusha TSource:Getty
Pusha T is never one to jump out of the window when it comes to making fashion statements and usually opts for monochromatic with varying cuts and fits. However, he stepped up for the Met Gala festivities with mismatched pant legs, arms and jacket panels.
He finished the look with brogue shoes that matched the outfit’s black-and-white theme.
3. Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderSource:Getty
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was voted the most stylish player in the NBA and went on to become GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Year for a reason. The man knows how to get a ‘fit off.
The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard brought his NBA tunnel energy to the Met Gala with a striking Thom Browne suit that included several textures and patterns that played up the simple black-and-white garb.
“I pay attention to fashion culture. I try to always be evolving,” he said before last night’s festivities. “It’s an everyday thing for me. So it’s not like there’s really any pressure. It’s just something I love to do.”
4. A$AP RockySource:Getty
After A$AP Rocky’s barricade-hopping stunt at The Carlyle, many wondered if his ‘fit would be just as punk, and in many aspects, it was. He pulled up to the champagne-colored carpet with Rihanna on his arm, layered up. In honor of Lagerfeld, he donned a red tartan kilt atop a pair of regular wash baggy jeans and metal-toed boots.
The details are where Rocky won, wearing a leather tie, an iced-out broach, and several heavily Gucci-branded belts.
5. Brian Tyree HenrySource:Getty
Brian Tyree Henry always takes chances when showing up for fashion moments, and thankfully, he did it again. In honor of Lagerfeld, he wore his eponymous brand with highlights, layers and ruffles to add texture to the monochromatic looks. Lagerfeld paid attention to detail with his known obsession with Chrome Hearts detailing, so Henry put his spin on that with a bunch of pearl necklaces.