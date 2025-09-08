Source: Noam Galai / Getty The 2025 award show season only has a handful of ceremonies left, with last night’s MTV VMAs wrapping up the summer. The night opened up with a Kenny G-assisted performance by Doja Cat that paid homage to the MTV of the 1980s. But before she hopped into her “Jealous Type” single, second time host LL Cool J introduced the program before Doja bum-rushed the stage, surprising the crowd. Before the show, he told People the night would go like that because he wanted the music and entertainment to reign supreme, including show outs like Gunna and Busta Rhymes, who won the Visionary Award. “I’m giving people a night off from all the madness in the world… so they can have a good time and enjoy music and enjoy everything about music, all the different genres, all the different generations,” he said. “I’m not going to try to make it about LL COOL J… Just have fun and usher people in and out. I’m like the crossing guard at the junior high.” While he promised not to make a dozen outfit changes, he did manage to get some ‘fits off, as did the other man who came out last night. See some of the best and worst-dressed men below. The Best & (And Worst) Dressed Men At The 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on cassiuslife.com