Zeus Networks’ Baddies West reunion came to a wild end Sunday night when part two of the series aired and sent #BlackTwitter into a frenzy. Fan favorites like Rollie, Tommie, Stunna Girl, and Natalie Nunn united to discuss the turbulent season and subsequent internet drama that stemmed from shady confessionals, sneak attacks, and one ubiquitous phrase, “get active.” Active is an understatement.
Chrisean Rock delivered a sweet pre-recorded message that played as background music to the chaos at one point. While some Baddies came prepared for battle in sweatsuits and sneakers, their castmates were sittin’ pretty in fabulous looks. And some did both, beginning the reunion in heels before changing into “active” wear. See what I did there?!
If you haven’t been keeping up with the popular show, and all it’s ratchetry, Natalie did her big one (Baddies terminology) casting this season of fiesty personalities. Despite clashing along the way, on private jets, on the Baddies bus, and every space they occupied, these baddies managed to tolerate one another long enough to get to the bag.
This season also propelled breakout star Rollie into the social media stratosphere and we literally watched her undergo a BBL and chin lipo. Stunna Girl’s lingo has corrupted our vernacular and Tommie sh*t is a lifestyle. These Baddies know how to turn up but in style.
Check out the best looks from the Baddies West reunion:
The Best Looks From The ‘Baddies West’ Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tommie
Tommie is always going to serve looks and bawdy and looked bomb in a metallic jumpsuit, buttoned with precision to preserve her perfectly taped boobs. Large lucite bangles really took the look up. Styled by the kc experience, Tommie served drama in more ways than one.
2. Lo London
Lo London is the definition of sitting pretty. Lo is about her bag and brought the Baddie style in a cleavage-baring yellow blazer dress by Area and dazzling Jimmy Choo sandals.
3. Scottie
Scottie with the Body was serving Mytique in this vibrant one-shoulder top and pant set by The King Of Style. She completes the look with a simple blinged-out necklace and matching asymmetrical blue bob.
4. Stunna Girl
Stunna Girl came ready for war in trendy Gallery Department jeans, all-purpose white uptowns and her hair slicked back into a neat and seamless bun by celebrity hairstylist I am whatshername