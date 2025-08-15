Source: Logan Bowles / Getty Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About Every fantasy season, a few players come out of nowhere to break leagues wide open. These aren’t the stars going in the first three rounds — they’re the overlooked, undervalued, and underhyped options flying beneath the radar in most drafts. Whether it’s rookies buried on the depth chart, veterans returning from injury, or second-year players ready to make the leap, sleepers are where you win your draft — not just survive it. This list isn’t about safe picks. These are the guys who sit deep in the rankings but have all the ingredients to explode if the opportunity hits. Some you might want to sneak onto your roster in the late rounds, while others are worth reaching for a round or two early to make a statement: you’ve done your homework — and you’re not leaving your draft without them. Take a look at our Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About. RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About was originally published on 1075thefan.com