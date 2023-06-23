Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Young Thug is currently fighting for his freedom as the YSL RICO court case is still pending, but that hasn’t stopped him from flooding streets with new music. A new album from the Atlanta star dropped on Friday (June 23) titled BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, and Twitter largely says Young Thug hasn’t lost a step.

Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, released his last full-length Punk back in 2021 to critical acclaim and BUSINESS IS BUSINESS looks to continue that good favor. The album is a star-studded affair with two Drake features, two Travis Scott features, and pair of features from 21 Savage, along with an appearance from Future and others.

The release of the album was unexpected as Thugger has been behind bars since May of 2022. Thug’s work ethic is the stuff of legend so many of these songs were probably vaulted for some time yet still retain the current sound.

Metro Boomin produced the bulk of the album with Wheezy, Aviator Keyz, Dr. Luke, and other notables lending the production touch. We’ve only gone through an initial first listen of the album so we weren’t able to determine if any lyrics were aimed at Young Thug’s former ally, Gunna, but he does address his current legal predicament in passing. Largely, it’s just Young Thug showing off the many styles he can employ from rapping, singing, and his knack for melody.

On Twitter, the reactions are still bubbling up for BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, and we’ve got them listed below.

—

Photo: Getty

Young Thug Drops New BUSINESS IS BUSINESS LP, Twitter Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com