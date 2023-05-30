Meet Shayna, a proud Louisville native with her roots firmly planted in Lexington soil. She’s not just your average radio personality, but a dynamic emcee and a force of influence in the community. Shayna’s all about keeping folks informed, entertained, and motivated! Back in college, she burst onto the scene at 93.9 FM with her show “What Shayna Say.” Trust us, it was an instant hit! Her infectious energy and the much-anticipated “hot mess of the week” segment kept listeners hooked. Post-college, Shayna rocked the weekend airwaves at 107.9 The Beat. Through sheer determination and elbow grease, she climbed her way to midday stardom and co-hosted the Mandy and Shayna show on Hits 106.3 and even pitched in as an assistant program director. Now, she’s bringing her zest for life and love of music to Hot 100.9 as the new midday host. Brace yourselves, Indy, because Shayna’s about to make your airwaves sizzle! Shayna’s not just a radio wizard. With her outgoing and imaginative spirit, she knows just how to get a crowd pumped. Plus, she’s an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and is deeply involved in a ton of community outreach programs. Awards? Oh, she’s got ’em! In 2018, she snagged the “Women in Radio’s Favorite Radio Personality” title, and in 2021, she was honored with the A KOTD Affair: Sneaker Ball Lex Community Influencer award. And to top it all off, she got a shout-out at the 2023 Gracie Awards. Shayna’s not just talented, she’s downright inspiring. She’s out there, making waves and leaving a positive mark on her community.