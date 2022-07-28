Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot & Killed In Hometown

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

JayDaYoungan, who emerged out of Louisiana as an up-and-coming rapper with singles such as “23 Island” and “Opps,” was shot and killed in Bogalusa, Lousiana, on Wednesday (July 27).

Bogalusa police confirmed the rapper’s death, saying he was shot multiple times before being transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., were shot, but Kenyatta is in stable condition at another local hospital.

Fox 8 says the Bogalusa Police Department received a call around 5:50 p.m. local time with reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue.

Throughout his career, JayDaYoungan found himself intertwined with legal trouble. Scott was jailed for possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony. He was released from jail in June after serving seven months, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, along with one year of supervised release, a $5,500 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

Scott was indicted in Harris County, Texas, on charges of assault and possession of a controlled substance. Last year, he was arrested on charges of being an accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to a deadly altercation at a trail ride in 2020.

The shooting happened on August 8, 2020, around 7:30 p.m. local time in Roseland, where a crowd of roughly 100 people were gathered. Officials said at the time, multiple gunmen opened fire, resulting in the fatality.

The investigation into Scott’s death is ongoing. Scott’s label, Atlantic Records, has yet to release a statement on his passing.

