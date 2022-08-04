Brittney Griner Found Guilty In Russian Court, Sentenced To Nine Years Prison

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia since February 17, was found guilty on drug charges in a Moscow-area court Thursday (August 4).

Not long after her guilty verdict was read, Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

Prosecutors had asked the court Thursday to sentence Griner to 9½ years, while her lawyers were seeking the most lenient punishment possible, if there was it.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Griner was detained by Russian officials earlier this year at Sheremetyevo International Airport as she returned to Russia to play during the WNBA’s offseason. Authorities accused the 31-year-old of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country.

Just before today’s verdict was announced, Griner made a statement in which he apologized to her loved ones for the hurt that her arrest has caused and added that her parents instilled hard work in her and this value is what brought her to Russia.

Last month, Griner pled guilty a move that, according to ABC News, was recommended by her Russian attorneys. During her plea, she said the vape cartridges were in her luggage mistakenly and that she had no “intention” of breaking Russian law.

Despite today’s court ruling, the option to appeal is still on the table.

