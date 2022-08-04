Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The demand for the popular, black-owned Telfar handbag has sky-rocketed due to Beyoncé mentioning it on her album Renaissance.

If you couldn’t get your hands on the Telfar handbag before, you can really hang it up now. Beyoncé has shouted out the Black-owned luxury brand on her latest album, which has caused the search for the bag to skyrocket. In her song “Summer Renaissance,” Bey proudly croons, “This Telfar bag imported. Birkins, them s%^ts in storage. I’m in my bag.” And since then, the Telfar bag hunt has escalated.

According to the Jasmine Brand, since the release of Renaissance, luxury websites like The RealReal have seen an 85% spike in Telfar Bag views. The Telfar website has seen a 131% increase in views since the album dropped.

Beyoncé was first spotted with her Telfar bag last summer while on a date with her husband Jay Z. The Queen sported a large, white Telfar bag with a white top and floral pants. As soon as the internet got a whiff of Bey and her bag, it went berserk.

The faux leather Telfar bag has been a hit ever since its debut. It was almost impossible to get one due to its popularity. And now that Beyonce has worn the bag in public and mentioned it in her body of work, chances of getting your hands on one of these bags might be slim to none. Good luck!

DON’T MISS…

The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

Beyonce Serves Bawdy On ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyoncé Joins TikTok And Brings All Of Her Music With Her

Telfar Demand Increases After Beyoncé Mentions The Brand In ‘Renaissance’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com