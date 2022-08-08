Kanye West Celebrates Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Breakup In The Most Ye Way Possible

Kanye West is taking a victory lap on Pete Davidson’s heartbreak.

After a lengthy Instagram hiatus, the Chicago multi-hyphenate returned on Monday (August 8) with a black and white post and a mock New York Times headline declaring Davidson “dead.”

He didn’t stop there, quickly clowning former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi in the small print of the picture, writing, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Ye’s issues with Davidson have been long and clear since the Saturday Night Live comedian began dating Ye’s ex-wife in October of 2021. Kardashian reportedly ended the nine-month romance between the pair on Friday (August 5). Ye routinely referred to Davidson as “Skete” on social media, and in the animated video to his “Eazy” collab with The Game, showed the comedian being decapitated.

Cudi maintained his friendship with Davidson following Ye’s bullying, causing a rift between the two who had been good friends since 2008. Ye removed Cudi from his Donda 2 album and later wanted his friends not to be disloyal to him.

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER,” he wrote on Instagram in February. “THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC.”

Fans also engaged in the beef between Cudi and Ye. After Ye pulled out of his Rolling Loud Miami performance and was replaced by Cudi, the Miami crowd began throwing objects at the Cleveland native, prompting him to leave the stage in disgust quickly.

Ye’s previous antics regarding Davidson on social media got him temporarily suspended from Instagram and it’s unclear whether this latest salvo will lead to ramifications from Instagram’s compliance team.