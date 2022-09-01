Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded for three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Following a better-than-expected 2021 season, the Cavs look poised to make a bigger leap this year.

The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks, along with two pick swaps, to the Utah Jazz. Big man Lauri Markkanen, first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton are also all headed to Utah.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

Cleveland?! Jazz Trade Donovan Mitchell To Cavs was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com