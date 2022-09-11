D23 Expo: Marvel Studios Unveils New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday at Hall D23 at the D23 Expo, Kevin Feige had plenty to show off during Marvel Studios’ presentation.

Cassius Life was in the building for the highly anticipated panel that many expected Marvel Studios to show off some more of its new movies and Disney+ original series, and based on what you were hoping to see will determine if you are excited or a tad bit disappointed.

Before we got into the announcements, Kevin Feige surprised attendees with a performance of “Save The City,” the hilarious but exceptionally great song from the fictional Broadway play Rogers: The Musical that made its debut in the Hawkeye Disney+ series.

Once that was out of the way, it was time to dive into the films and Disney+ series Marvel fans can look forward to this year and in 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It was only fitting; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kicked things off. Kevin Feige brought out the film’s director Ryan Coogler to talk about the highly anticipated and sure-to-be emotional movie. Coogler also came with gifts in the form of a clip from the film featuring Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) stopping by the United Nations.

The other nations are pressing Ramonda about vibranium because it’s virtually indestructible and can be highly dangerous if it gets into the wrong hands. The Queen emotionally explains to the other nations Wakanda’s longstanding policy not to share vibranium. Most specifically, the colonizers, who have a penchant for war plus would most likely use the rare metal mainly found in the fictional African nation to make weapons.

While Ramonda passionately explains what is going on in Wakanda, a group of presumably French soldiers tries to raid a Wakandan lab looking for Vibranium tools to steal. When they open a vault they assume is housing what they came for, they are instead greeted by the Dora Milaje’s leader Okoye (Dania Gurira), flanked by the Wakandan warriors.

We also see Michaela Cole’s Aneka in the scene, and she is flashing her signature blue blades. Ramonda ends her speech when the Dora Milaje walks into the United Nations with French soldiers who tried to steal the vibranium, and the clip ends.

The clip transitions into a new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that is more than likely set to go live in the coming days. The cast joins Coogler and Feige on the stage to talk about the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022.

IRONHEART

Coogler was not done. Since his film will introduce Riri Williams to the world, it only made sense that he brought us up to speed on the upcoming Disney+ series, IRONHEART, which he also executive produces. After watching a trailer for the forthcoming show starring Dominique Thorne as the titular character, it’s clear this series will showcase a battle between tech and magic.

We also see IRONHEART’s villain, The Hood, played by In The Heights’ star Anthony Ramos, who was also in the building to talk about the role.

IRONHEART premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The next film in the Ant-Man film franchise, Quantumania, will be directly linked to the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film. Kevin Feige then brought out the film’s stars, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, the movie’s titular heroes, and Jonathan Majors, who plays the next big baddie in the MCU, Kang and his many variants.

Attendees also got to see the film’s first trailer, which shows the Lang family getting sucked into the Quantum Realm because his daughter’s new invention malfunctions. Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was not pleased to see her granddaughter toying around with the Quantum Realm, a place she was trapped in and was rescued from in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The trailer features Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang enjoying being a bit of a celebrity after saving the world from Thanos but also having to deal with his troublemaking teenage daughter (Kathryn Newton). The latter also enjoys studying what made her grandfather Hank Pym famous. When they are transported to the Quantum Realm, we see Modok and meet Bill Murray’s character, who has a soft spot for Janet.

The star of this trailer, without a doubt, is Major’s Kang, who comes off as a very formidable foe. He makes his presence felt immediately, telling Lang, “I’ve killed you before,” confusing the hero. He then enlists Ant-Man to steal an item back that he claims someone stole from him and Lang refuses. Without physically touching him, Kang slams him against the wall while choking him, giving us a glimpse of his power.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Werewolf By Night

Werewolf By Night is the first project under Marvel Studios’ new “special presentation” banner. During the panel, it was revealed Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the Halloween special would be a call back to the grindhouse style because it will be black and white when it premieres on Disney+ on October 7.

The first trailer for Werewolf By Night was also revealed and is now live for everyone to see.

Secret Invasion

Don Cheadle, who famously replaced Terrence Howard as Jim Rhodes, aka War Machine after Howard epically fumbled the bag, was on hand. Before jumping into Armor Wars, Cheadle confirmed he would also star in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. The first trailer for the show confirms Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be the lead as he tries to warn the world of an ongoing Skrull invasion that no one but him and Cheadle’s Rhodes is aware of. He has been off-planet for three years, but this current emergency forces him to come back.

We also get glimpses of other returning characters from the MCU universe, plus a glimpse of Emilia Clarke’s character in the series. Secret Invasion is more of a spy thriller mixed with Marvel action as Fury tries to uncover who is secretly a Skrull all along.

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Armor Wars

Cheadle also confirmed that Armor Wars is still happening and has begun filming. Many fans were wondering what the status of the show following San Diego Comic-Con was. There were clips to share, but a new logo for the series was revealed, with Cheadle confirming Armor Wars will take place after the events of Secret Invasion.

Fantastic Four

We still don’t know who will don the Fantastic Four costumes, but we do know who will be directing the film, and that will be none other than Matt Shakman.

ECHO

Native American actress Alaqua Cox who was born deaf and is an amputee is back as the character ECHO, first introduced in Hawkeye in her groundbreaking series.

Cox was joined by the show’s cast, including Vincent D’Onofrio, who will reprise his role as Kingpin. In the trailer for the upcoming series, we see the mob boss wearing a bandage over his eye, covering the damage he sustained during a fight with Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

ECHO arrives on Disney+ in 2023 and has completed filming.

Daredevil: Born Again

Before D’Onofrio left the stage, he brought Charlie Cox to talk about the forthcoming Daredevil show titled Born Again. Originally on Netflix, Cox’s Matt Murdock made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will also make an appearance in the next episode of She-Hulk. Cox and Feige shared a clip from that episode that features Daredevil in his new MCU costume.

Daredevil: Born Again will be an 18-episode series and will begin filming in 2023.

LOKI (Season 2)

Loki finds itself in a unique space from the other Disney+ Marvel Studios series; it’s getting a season 2. To talk about it, returning stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and new cast member Ke Huy Quan. A trailer for the second season revealed that Quan is a TVA employee and Loki and Mobius will be working together again, but this time Loki is trying to warn them about Kang’s influence.

Loki’s second season premieres on Disney+ in 2023.

Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order will see the return of a familiar face in Tim Blake Nelson, who was first teased as the villain in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Nelson joined fellow stars Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America), Carl Lumbly, who is reprising his role of original super soldier Isaiah Bradley, and Danny Ramirez, who is returning as Joaquin Torres, all from The Falcon & Winter Solder Disney+ series. Director Julius Onah was also on hand to talk about the film arriving in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts

Kevin Feige confirmed there is no Avengers team to protect the Earth, but fear not, there is a group of “heroes” around to safeguard humanity from villainous threats, and that team is the Thunderbolts.

Led by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the team will consist of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah Jon-Kamen), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kerleynko), Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Thunderbolts will arrive in 2024.

The Marvels

Finally, Kevin Feige introduced us to The Marvels to close out the show. Attendees got to experience the trailer with the cast Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and director Nia DaCosta.

The trailer teases a cosmic adventure featuring Larson’s Captain Marvel, Parris’ Photon, and Vellani’s Ms. Marvel as they are somehow linked through their powers and switch places whenever they use them. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, and our favorite alien feline, Goose the cat, is back.

The Marvels powers into theaters on July 28, 2023.

Photos: Getty Images

D23 Expo: Marvel Studios Unveils New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com