Lotta Cash Desto, a Memphis rapper who was signed to Lil Uzi Vert, was shot and killed Saturday (September 24) while driving in Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 AM near 5500 Richmond Avenue. Officials say they discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds with the driver of the vehicle, a Porsche SUV, pronounced dead at the scene.

“We don’t have any information about motive at this time. It could be road rage,” HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin told reporters Saturday. “It could have been robbery. We just don’t know, and we don’t have enough information at this time to make a determination.”

RELATED: New Surveillance Footage Shows Man Who Chaka Zulu Shot & Killed Attacked First

RELATED: PNB Rock Fatally Shot In Los Angeles [UPDATED]

Lil Uzi Vert Artist Lotta Cash Desto Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston was originally published on wrnbhd2.com